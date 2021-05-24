Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Vakurunabili grateful for Super Series

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 6:06 am

Despite the current health crisis it’s great to get back on the field for some competitive rugby according to Fiji 7s captain Josua Vakurunabili.

The Olympic gold medalist will lead Wardens today in the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Vakurunabili is among the national squad members that’ll be in action for their respective clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

He says teams are getting better as many players know playing in the World 7s Series is now just a step away.

“Our first series here, and we will combine again for training next week. From here coach will see the new players in this series and then we will all meet again as a team”

While Vakurunabili will test himself in these next two days, Olympic bronze medal-winning coach Saiasi Fuli was out scouting for new talents yesterday.

Fuli was impressed with Yasawa playmaker Vika Nakacia.

“She is a confident player and can manipulate defenders. She was able to control her backline very well and muscled her team very well, especially the game against Police. When they upset Police and there are other players from other teams contesting for the same spot.”

Yasawa will take on Police in the first women’s Cup semifinal today at 1:10pm and Mt Masada faces Striders at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s first match will be at 9am today between Tabadamu and Wadigi Salvo followed by LAR Barbarians and Stallions.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.