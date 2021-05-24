Vakurunabili grateful for Super Series

Despite the current health crisis it’s great to get back on the field for some competitive rugby according to Fiji 7s captain Josua Vakurunabili.

The Olympic gold medalist will lead Wardens today in the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Vakurunabili is among the national squad members that’ll be in action for their respective clubs.

He says teams are getting better as many players know playing in the World 7s Series is now just a step away.

“Our first series here, and we will combine again for training next week. From here coach will see the new players in this series and then we will all meet again as a team”

While Vakurunabili will test himself in these next two days, Olympic bronze medal-winning coach Saiasi Fuli was out scouting for new talents yesterday.

Fuli was impressed with Yasawa playmaker Vika Nakacia.

“She is a confident player and can manipulate defenders. She was able to control her backline very well and muscled her team very well, especially the game against Police. When they upset Police and there are other players from other teams contesting for the same spot.”

Yasawa will take on Police in the first women’s Cup semifinal today at 1:10pm and Mt Masada faces Striders at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s first match will be at 9am today between Tabadamu and Wadigi Salvo followed by LAR Barbarians and Stallions.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.