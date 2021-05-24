Vaccination first, Olympic celebrations later

COVID-19 is standing in the way of a well-deserved celebration for both the Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reveals, there are plans to celebrate the Fiji 7s and Fijiana team’s achievements at the Olympics as well as other Olympians.

Bainimarama says we will have a celebration once Fiji reaches its targeted vaccination numbers.

“Our goal is to fully vaccinate at least 80% of adults in Fiji by the end of October, then and only then we will plan a proper victory celebration for our rugby heroes and for the rest of our Olympians. So please, let’s keep at our life-saving work of protecting Fijians through vaccines.”

The Prime Minister is urging eligible Fijians to come forward and receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

He says Fijians can play their part by getting vaccinated, staying healthy, and be ready to give the two sevens teams the greetings they deserve.