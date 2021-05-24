USA names Malaga 7s squad

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 17, 2022 4:18 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The United States of America has named their Women’s team for the Malaga and Seville 7s in Spain.

Sarah Levy and Olympian Kayla Canett return for the first time since the Edmonton Fast Four event, while Olympians Lauren Doyle, Nicole Heavirland and Kristi Kirshe all return to the international sevens competition for the first time since the Tokyo Games.

Lauren Doyle and Alena Olsen lead as Captain and Vice-Captain, respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Emilie Bydwell names her side Coach Bydwell and the USA Women finished eighth in the first weekend and fifth in the second in Dubai and will be looking to improve from that.

The USA Women’s Sevens are drawn in Pool B with rivals Canada and Poland.

You can catch all the actions of the Malaga 7s on FBC TV.

Squad
1. Cheta Emba
2. Ilona Maher
3. Kayla Canett
4. Nicole Heavirland
5. Lauren Doyle (C)
6. Alena Olsen (VC)
7. Naya Tapper
8. Jazmine Gray
9. Alex Spiff Sedrick
10. Sui A’au
11. Kristen Thomas
12. Kristi Kirshe
13. Sarah Levy
