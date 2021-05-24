USA 7s work on basics

USA 7s will be one to look out for at the Edmonton 7s tournament this weekend.

The new look side made quite an impression at the recently concluded Vancouver 7s winning five of its six matches.

The Mike Friday coached side finished in the quarters losing to Kenya by five points.

Friday says the Vancouver 7s tournament has been a valuable learning experience for the debutants, showing great energy, attitude and effort.

He says this week, they are working on ensuring the players maintain consistency in possession, execution and urgency in defense.

The USA are drawn in Pool B with Kenya, Spain and Chile.

Their first pool match will be on Sunday against Spain at 4.31pm.

You can watch all the action from the Edmonton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.