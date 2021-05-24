USA 7s leg will serve as finale for Mens series

The USA 7s leg of the HSBC World 7s Series has been moved to August 27 to 28th.

USA Rugby has confirmed this due to logistical challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

The HSBC Vancouver Sevens, meant to take place the week prior to LA, have also been rescheduled.

The Vancouver 7s will now be held from the 16th to 17th of April, a week after the Singapore 7s.

The new LA Sevens dates will now serve as the Grand Finale of the Men’s Series.

Meanwhile, there is one more day to go for the Seville 7s in Spain.

The pool draw for Seville sees all-conquering South Africa in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Core Series teams Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong looking Pool D.

You can catch the live action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.