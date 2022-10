[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Army Women recorded its first loss after going down to Savusavu 17-24 in the Rewa Fun Flavor Super 7s Series this morning.

Rosi ni Yasawa thrashed Navosa 43-5, Striders defeated Lautoka 24-14.

DXC Seahawks beat Gaunavou 24-14, Fire Wardens was taken down by Lillian Amazons 10-17 and Police thrashed Nasesevia 57-0.

Article continues after advertisement

The tournaments continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.