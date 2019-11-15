Uprising pitch helps Fiji 7s work on restarts

Training at the Uprising Sports facility in Pacific Harbour is a blessing in disguise for the national 7s squad.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the squad train on an artificial pitch which helps them in a few areas.

Baber adds there’s not much difference in the Uprising Sports facility pitch and the FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

‘It is an artificial pitch but if you run on the Hamilton pitch it wouldn’t be far off what you are seeing in terms of consistency the level of the ground and obviously the bounce of the ball in terms of restarts I suppose for the guys learning the restarts and developing that skill is you need to have that same consistency time and time again to understand how you develop that skill’.

Baber is expected to finalize his Hamilton and Sydney 7s squad this week with players like Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Vilimoni Botitu, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Alasio Naduva and Sevuloni Mocenacagi expected to retain their places in the team.

Suliano Volivoli, Asaeli Tuivuaka and Livai Ikanikoda are the other players that can make the cut for the next leg of the World Sevens Series.

The Hamilton 7s will be held next weekend and Fiji is pooled with Argentina, Samoa and Australia.