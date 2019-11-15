Sevens
Uprising pitch helps Fiji 7s work on restarts
January 14, 2020 4:48 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]
Training at the Uprising Sports facility in Pacific Harbour is a blessing in disguise for the national 7s squad.
Head Coach Gareth Baber says the squad train on an artificial pitch which helps them in a few areas.
Baber adds there’s not much difference in the Uprising Sports facility pitch and the FMG Stadium in Hamilton.
‘It is an artificial pitch but if you run on the Hamilton pitch it wouldn’t be far off what you are seeing in terms of consistency the level of the ground and obviously the bounce of the ball in terms of restarts I suppose for the guys learning the restarts and developing that skill is you need to have that same consistency time and time again to understand how you develop that skill’.
Baber is expected to finalize his Hamilton and Sydney 7s squad this week with players like Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Vilimoni Botitu, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Alasio Naduva and Sevuloni Mocenacagi expected to retain their places in the team.
Suliano Volivoli, Asaeli Tuivuaka and Livai Ikanikoda are the other players that can make the cut for the next leg of the World Sevens Series.
The Hamilton 7s will be held next weekend and Fiji is pooled with Argentina, Samoa and Australia.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|25 JANUARY
|M1
|10:57AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M2
|11:19AM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M3
|11:41AM
|Kenya
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M4
|12:03PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M5
|12:25PM
|Argentina
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M6
|12:47PM
|Fiji
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M7
|01:09PM
|Scotland
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M8
|01:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|04:24PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M10
|04:46PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M11
|05:08PM
|Kenya
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M12
|05:30PM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M13
|06:05PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M14
|06:35PM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M15
|07:05PM
|Scotland
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|07:33PM
|New Zealand
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|26 January
|M17
|10:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M18
|10:29AM
|France
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M19
|10:51AM
|England
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M20
|11:13AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M21
|11:35AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M22
|11:57AM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool D
|M23
|12:19PM
|USA
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|12:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|Knockout
|Stages
|M25
|3:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|3:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|04:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Play-off
|M28
|4:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Play-off
|M29
|4:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 4th
|11th Place Play-off
|M30
|5:16PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Play-off
|M31
|5:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Play-off
|M32
|6:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Play-off
|M33
|6:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|Bronze Final
|M34
|7:56AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final