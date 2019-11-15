Home

Uprising pitch helps Fiji 7s work on restarts

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 14, 2020 4:48 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Training at the Uprising Sports facility in Pacific Harbour is a blessing in disguise for the national 7s squad.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the squad train on an artificial pitch which helps them in a few areas.

Baber adds there’s not much difference in the Uprising Sports facility pitch and the FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Article continues after advertisement

‘It is an artificial pitch but if you run on the Hamilton pitch it wouldn’t be far off what you are seeing in terms of consistency the level of the ground and obviously the bounce of the ball in terms of restarts I suppose for the guys learning the restarts and developing that skill is you need to have that same consistency time and time again to understand how you develop that skill’.

Baber is expected to finalize his Hamilton and Sydney 7s squad this week with players like Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Vilimoni Botitu, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Alasio Naduva and Sevuloni Mocenacagi expected to retain their places in the team.

Suliano Volivoli, Asaeli Tuivuaka and Livai Ikanikoda are the other players that can make the cut for the next leg of the World Sevens Series.

The Hamilton 7s will be held next weekend and Fiji is pooled with Argentina, Samoa and Australia.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

