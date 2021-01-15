Uprising 7s takes different approach

The Fiji National side will feature two men’s and two women’s teams in the Uprising 7s tournament.

The two-day tournament next week will have 14 men’s and six women’s teams from around the country.

This year the tournament will be taking a different approach by adopting the HSBC 7s series format.

With the Fiji Rugby Union Super Sevens series held this weekend, having a back to back tournament will help the national side earn some game time before the Olympics.

Tournament Organizer Ropate Kauvesi says such competitions will test the national players against prominent local teams in the country.

“This will also allow our management team and the 7s team to basically help the players understand their recovery period between games as they build up towards the Olympics which is very important in preparing recovery in any 7s tournament is huge.”

Meanwhile, Mobil Oil (Fiji) has announced it has the naming rights sponsorship for the Uprising 7s tournament.

Mobil Chief Executive Adi Tamara says they are happy to be part of team Fiji’s Olympic campaign.

“This is our first rugby event sponsorship and we are very excited to come on board and be able to contribute to the development of the local rugby 7s.”

The tournament is set for the 29th and 30th of January.