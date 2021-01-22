Uprising 7s pools confirmed

The two Fiji Sevens teams have been drawn in a solid pool for the Uprising 7s tournament this weekend.

Gareth Baber’s first national team is pooled with Uprising, Cross of Victory and Veiyasana Providers in Pool A.

The second national team is in pool B with Tabadamu, Uluinakau and Fire.

Super 7s Series defending champions Police is pooled with Yamacia, Dominion Brothers and Waidrauso Brothers.

In pool D, Ratu Filise will battle it out with Lami Cavaliers, Army and Wardens.

The Uprising 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

