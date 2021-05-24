Uphill battle awaits Flying Fijians

Another uphill battle awaits the Vodafone Flying Fijian team when they take on Georgia this weekend.

The two last met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup where Fiji won 45-10 and in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup with the national side winning 38-24.

Though Fiji will be heading into the match as the favourites to win, Speaking from New Zealand, Head Coach Vern Cotter says the Georgian should not be ruled out and will have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Article continues after advertisement

“So really what we did is look at content and you mentioned a couple of things that we need to sort out. We know that Georgia will be playing to their strengths which is a gnarly forward pack. The players play professional rugby in France which is a tough competition upfront. They tried to move the ball against us this time last me and I think they’ll come out to their favourite scrum and lineout driven try, tighten us out, wear us out and make us fatigue.”

This will be Fiji’s last match in the Northern tour after beating Spain 43-13 two weeks ago before going down to Wales 38-23 on Monday.

Georgia will host Fiji at 2:30am and the replays will be on FBC Sports at 11am and FBC TV at 10:15pm.

You can watch the Flying Fijians match against Georgia live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.