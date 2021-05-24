Marist 7s Under-21 quarter-finalist confirmed

The Under 21 Men’s quarter-finals for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s has been confirmed.

Defending champions Hollingworth Ravuka Sharks will meet Saunivalu Rugby at 4.47pm followed by last year’s runners-up Dominion Brothers and Navatuvula at 5.03pm.

Navakawau will face Fiji Bitter Service Labasa at 5.19pm while in the last quarterfinals AJ Pallets Ba River will battle Vuda Kings at 5.35pm.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s division, the following teams have qualified for the knockout stages, Wardens, Waitui Waidroka, DXC Seahawks, Marist 1, Army, and defending champions Police.

The knockout stages which begin at 6.50pm