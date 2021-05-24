Home

Uluinasau's double secures Army the women's title

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 5:19 pm

Fijiana Olympian Reapi Uluinasau scored a double to help Army secure the women’s title defeating Rusila Nagasau’s DXC Sea Hawks 24-10 at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium.

Uluinasau scored the first try as Alowesi Nakoci helped with a second to give Army a 12-0 lead before Jenifer Ravutia scored the lone try in the first half for Sea Hawks.

Sea Hawks started well in the second spell with a try from Mere Navue but Army took it home with two consecutive tries from Ana Naimasi and Reapi Uluinasau.

Article continues after advertisement

