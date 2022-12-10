Uluinasau’s double not enough for Fijiana

Reapi Uluinasau scored a double for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side but it was not enough as they went down 21-26 against 2021 Olympic gold medalists New Zealand.

Fiji displayed sleek offloading skills which led to a first try from Reapi Uluinasau in fourth minute.

Lavena Cavuru did not miss the conversion but Fijis celebrations were cut short after New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde equalized with a converted try.

Article continues after advertisement

Uluinasau went for her second , displaying a classic try a minute later racing from New Zealand’s territory.

New Zealand scored the final try of the first half from Tysha Ikenasio but the try was an unconverted one and Fiji led 14-12 in the first spell.

New Zealand ran rampant for the first try of the second half from Risi Puri Lane.

But Fiji remained determined as Raijeli Daveua hit back with an impressive converted try.

New Zealand responded as Jasmin Felix Hotham dived for a converted try which proved a lucky charm as New Zealand took a 26-21 lead.