Uluinasau and Nagasau in Dream Team

Captain Rusila Nagasau and speedster Reapi Uluinasau are in the team following their impressive performances which led to the side’s first-ever tournament final on Sunday.

Uluinasau scored a total of 21 points including three tries.

Both players were part of Fijiana’s bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympic Games four months ago.

The Dream Team which was voted by fans also includes Bianca Silva of Brazil, Seraphine Okemba from France, Australia’s Sharni Williams, Charlotte Caslick and Great Britain’s Jasmine Joyce.

Stars of the show and big game performers from the #Dubai7s Here is the HSBC Women’s Dream Team, as voted for by you!#HSBC7s | @HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/Wpk4KzufPH — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 29, 2021

The second Dubai 7s leg will kick off on Friday with the Fijiana taking on Ireland at 5:22pm followed by USA at 8:02pm.

On Saturday they’ll meet Great Britain at 12:14am and France at 8:29pm.

The men’s team faces France at 5:44pm then Spain at 9:14pm on Friday before its final pool match against Argentina at 1:24am on Saturday.