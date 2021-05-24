Uluinakau to put in the hard yards

After finishing last in leg one of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series, Uluinakau Rugby knows it has to put in the hard yards for a good finish in the second round this weekend.

The Ra side is still in its development phase as new players make up the team, but officials know this is no excuse.

Given the inexperience of its new players, team trainer Jone Koroi says the results from leg one was expected.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we went into the competition, we knew very well at which level we were going to compete. We were not surprised, we knew our standard and we are working on it.”

Koroi says a number of its players will be making only their second Series appearance.

“This circuit is really tough, especially for the new ones. Hopefully, on the second round, they’ll be there, they know what it’s like. Looking at other teams, most of our top players were in all those teams.”

The team spent the last two weeks of training addressing its defensive play.

This is the biggest area of weakness identified by the team in the first leg.

Uluinakau is in Pool A with Police Blue, Fire and the Dominion Brothers.

Leg two of the Super Series will kick off on Friday and Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.