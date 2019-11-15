Uluinakau Babas banks on young players

The Kombat Uluinakau Babas are banking on their young players as they prepare to take on some of the best local 7s team in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

The Ra-based club bowed out in the semi-finals last year, losing to Wardens Gold 10-5, but this season the side hopes to move a step further.

Despite losing their key player, Kameli Rasaku to the Barbarian Brothers, player Peni Radau believes they have other players who can get the job done.

“Some of the boys came from the village while the others are residing here in Suva so here we are training and preparing ourselves for the Marist 7s tournament.”

Uluinakau has been known to turn heads in the tournament after producing a number of renowned players including former Fiji 7s stars Setareki Bituniyata, Josua Vici and Samu Bale.

They are pooled with Nabouwalu Selection, Lautoka Babas and Blue Diamond 1.

Uluinakau Babas will face Nabouwalu Selection in their first pool match on Friday at 10.09am at Burkhurst Park.