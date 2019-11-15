Uluinakau 7s out to break five-year drought

The hosts of the 11th Fiji Bitter Uluinakau 7s has made their intentions clear heading into the tournament.

The Uluinakau 7s team itself wants nothing less than claiming the title they last won in 2015.

For four years the team has been stripped off the top honors and this is the motivating factor of the current side.

Experienced utility player Apisai Deucu says it’s been quite a journey for the team having to rebuild year-in, year-out despite losing players who left for greener pastures.

“Because the players come and go, some are on overseas contract while other have joint other clubs so we hardly find any combination so this year we are much ready and our aim is to win our tournament.”

Uluinakau last won in 2015 with the likes of French-based Setareki Bituniyata in the team.

They defeated the Isireli Katonibau captained Army side 17-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The 11th Fiji Bitter Uluinakau 7s will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori from next Friday and Saturday.