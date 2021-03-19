U-21 quarterfinals and women's semifinals confirmed

The quarterfinals of the Under-21 and women’s semifinals are now confirmed for the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Organizers have finalized the top eight U-21 sides and best four women’s teams following day one of competition yesterday.

In the women’s semis, Seahawks will take on Striders and Valekyries meet Police Blue Diamond.

Looking at the U-21 fixtures, AJ Pallet Ba River faces J Brothers in the first quarterfinal, Infinity Selection and Ravuka Sharks battle in the second match.

The third quarterfinal sees defending champion Dominion Brothers facing Fire while Saunivalu tackles BDM Lomary.

Quarterfinals for the U-21 and women’s semifinals will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the men’s competition starts today.