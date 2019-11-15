Two wins for Raiwasa Taveuni on day one of Wairiki 7s

Top teams have started day one of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s with wins.

Even though the tournament started a day early, 7s giants like Blue Gas Police Blue along with home teams First Light and Raiwasa Resort Taveuni recorded wins today.

Police Blue with Kalione Naosoko who is celebrating his birthday today defeated Somosomo Black 24-5.

Raiwasa Taveuni thrashed Wainidruki 31-nil before beating Buca Bay 14-nil in a close encounter.

Another team from the garden island, Holy Cross also won both their games today beating Somosomo 10-nil and Ucunivatu 24-5.

First Light Taveuni won by default over Dominion Brothers.

Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians will play their first pool match tomorrow.