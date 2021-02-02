Home

Sevens

Postponement a blessing in disguise for Tabadamu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 2:02 pm
The Tabadamu 7s team

The postponement of the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament has been a blessing in disguise for Tabadamu rugby.

After a strong finish from last month’s Super 7s Series the team had sustained injuries that needed to be attended to.

Two weeks of recovery was just what the team needed to regroup and get back on track.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Viliame Turagavou says after finishing sixth at the series, the team have their main focus on improving their standing at the sevens this weekend.

“At the moment we would like to be in the finals but looking at the team that we’ve got it’s a mix of experienced and also the young players that have come in, our aim is to be in the finals”

The side is pooled with Uluinakau Babas, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights.

The Mobil Uprising 7s is set to be held on Friday and Saturday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

