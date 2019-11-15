Two teams to qualify for Coral Coast 7s from Tabadamu tournament

Two teams from the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament will now be able to qualify for the Coral Coast 7s next week.

This has been confirmed by Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava who says that this is due to the BLK Stallions pulling out of the Coral Coast 7s.

Yamaivava says the winner and runners up of the Tabadamu 7s will automatically go through to the Coral Coast 7s.

Meanwhile, CK EZY Buys Tabadamu is on track to defend their title after winning two games so far.

The side won by default in their first game and later thrashed Nawaka Black 47-5.

In other games, Police White laced with players like Eremasi Radrodro and Joeli Lutumailagi beat Namuamua 12-5, Tanoa Redwings edged Wardens Gold 19-12, Coastline Roos beat Lami Cavaliers 12-5 while Raiwasa Resort Taveuni beat Uluinakau 19-12. The quarterfinals will also be confirmed later today.