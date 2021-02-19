Two Police teams to face-off in Super Series final

Police White and Police Blue will battle in the final of the second leg of the Super 7s Series.

The Blues with the likes of Terio Tamani, Waisea Nacuqu and Suliano Volivoli was the first team through to the final after defeating the LAR Barbarians 26-14.

First leg finalists Raiwasa Taveuni fell short of their hope for their second final appearance.

The side lost to Police White 15-22 in the second semifinal.

The competition continues at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.