Two new players for Fiji 7s, Tuwai returns

There are two new players named in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side for the Malaga and Seville 7s in Spain.

Filipo Bukayaro of Army and Tabadamu player Jiosavani Soro have made the cut for the two tournaments.

Interim Coach, Saiasi Fuli says the two are talented and hardworking players, and they have been playing consistently for their clubs.

He says Bukayaro in the long term is a good replacement for Jerry Tuwai, hence, that is the reason they have roped him plus he has proven himself to be in the traveling squad to Spain.

As for Soro, Fuli says he is one of the hardworking forwards in Fiji.

Soro played for Tabadamu 7s, Tailevu and Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup.

Fuli adds Soro is very good in aerial balls, technical work in the contact and breakdown area.

Dual Olympic gold medalist Tuwai is back missing the first leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

Daniele Yaya, Iowane Raturaciri, Panapasa Qeruqeru and Terio Tamani who featured in Dubai have failed to make the cut.

Players that have been retained are Josua Vakurinabili, Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana,Elia Canakaivata,Tevita Daugunu, Waisea Nacuqu, Kaminieli Rasaku,Filipe Sauturaga,Iowane Teba and Manueli Maisamoa.

Josua Vakurinabili remains the captain and will be assisted by Tuwai and Waisea Nacuqu.

The Malaga 7s starts next Friday and you can watch LIVE on FBC TV.

Fiji is in the same pool with England, South Africa and Scotland.

Fiji 7s squad

1. Josua Vakurinabili

2. Joseva Talacolo

3. Jeremaia Matana

4. Elia Canakaivata

5. Jiosavani Soro

6. Tevita Daugunu

7. Jerry Tuwai

8. Filipo Bukayaro

9. Waisea Nacuqu

10. Kaminieli Rasaku

11. Filipe Sauturaga

12. Iowane Teba

13. Manueli Maisamoa

MATCH TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 POOL FRIDAY 21 January M1 10:22PM Kenya - Canada Pool D M2 10:44PM France - Wales Pool D M3 11:06PM Ireland - Japan Pool B M4 11:28PM Australia - New Zealand Pool B M5 11:50PM Engalnd - Fiji Pool A SATURDAY 22 January M6 12:12AM South Africa - Scotland Pool A M7 12:34AM USA - Spain Pool C M8 12:56AM Argentina - Samoa Pool C M9 03:06AM Kenya - Wales Pool D M10 03:28AM France - Canada Pool D M11 03:50AM Ireland - New Zealand Pool B M12 04:12AM Australia - Japan Pool B M13 04:34AM England - Scotland Pool A M14 4:56AM South Africa - Fiji Pool A M15 06:05AM USA - Samoa Pool C M16 7:03AM Argentina - Spain Pool C M17 10:27PM Canada - Wales Pool D M18 10:49PM France - Kenya Pool D M19 11:11PM Japan - New Zealand Pool B M20 11:33PM Australia - Ireland Pool B M21 11:55PM Fiji - Scotland Pool A SUNDAY 23 January M22 12:17AM South Africa - England Pool A M23 12:39AM Spain - Samoa Pool C M24 01:01AM Argentina - USA Pool C M25 4:20AM 3rd Pool A - 4th Pool D 9th Place Quarter-Final M26 4:42AM 3rd Pool C - 4th Pool B 9th Place Quarter-Final M27 5:04AM 3rd Pool D - 4th Pool A 9th Place Quarter-Final M28 5:26AM 3rd Pool B - 4th Pool C 9th Place Quarter-Final M29 6:07APM 1st Pool A - 2nd Pool D Cup Quarter-final 1 M30 6:06PM 1st Pool C - 2nd Pool B Cup Quarter-final 2 M31 5:44PM 1st Pool D - 2nd Pool A Cup Quarter-final 3 M32 5:44PM 1st Pool B - 2nd Pool C Cup Quarter-final 4 M33 10:57PM Loser 25 - Loser 26 13th Place Semi-Final M34 11:19PM Loser 27 - Loser 28 13th Place Semi-Final M35 11:41PM Winner 25 - Winner 26 9th Place Semi-Final Monday 24 January M36 12:03AM Winner 27 - Winner 28 9th Place Semi-Final M37 12:25AM Loser 29 - Loser 30 5th Place Semi-Final M38 12:47PM Loser 31 - Loser 32 5th Place Semi-Final M39 1:09AM Winner 29 - Winner 30 Cup Semi-Final M40 1:31AM Winner 31 - Winner 32 Cup Semi-Final M41 3:07AM Winner 33 - Winner 34 13th Place Play-Off M42 3:29AM Winner 35 - Winner 36 9th Place Play-Off M43 3:51AM Winner 37 - Winner 38 5th Place Play-Off M44 4:59AM Loser 39 - Loser 40 3rd Place Play-Off M45 5:56AM Winner 40 - Winner 39 Cup Final

POOL A P W D L PD P RSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIJ 0 0 0 0 0 0 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0

POOL B P W D L PD P AUS 0 0 0 0 0 0 IRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 JAP 0 0 0 0 0 0 NZL 0 0 0 0 0 0

POOL C P W D L PD P ARG 0 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAM 0 0 0 0 0 0