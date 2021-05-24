Sevens
Two new players for Fiji 7s, Tuwai returns
January 14, 2022 4:51 pm
Filipo Bukayaro [left] and Jiosavani Soro have made the cut for the two tournaments..
There are two new players named in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side for the Malaga and Seville 7s in Spain.
Filipo Bukayaro of Army and Tabadamu player Jiosavani Soro have made the cut for the two tournaments.
Interim Coach, Saiasi Fuli says the two are talented and hardworking players, and they have been playing consistently for their clubs.
He says Bukayaro in the long term is a good replacement for Jerry Tuwai, hence, that is the reason they have roped him plus he has proven himself to be in the traveling squad to Spain.
As for Soro, Fuli says he is one of the hardworking forwards in Fiji.
Soro played for Tabadamu 7s, Tailevu and Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup.
Fuli adds Soro is very good in aerial balls, technical work in the contact and breakdown area.
Dual Olympic gold medalist Tuwai is back missing the first leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.
Daniele Yaya, Iowane Raturaciri, Panapasa Qeruqeru and Terio Tamani who featured in Dubai have failed to make the cut.
Players that have been retained are Josua Vakurinabili, Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana,Elia Canakaivata,Tevita Daugunu, Waisea Nacuqu, Kaminieli Rasaku,Filipe Sauturaga,Iowane Teba and Manueli Maisamoa.
Josua Vakurinabili remains the captain and will be assisted by Tuwai and Waisea Nacuqu.
The Malaga 7s starts next Friday and you can watch LIVE on FBC TV.
Fiji is in the same pool with England, South Africa and Scotland.
Fiji 7s squad
1. Josua Vakurinabili
2. Joseva Talacolo
3. Jeremaia Matana
4. Elia Canakaivata
5. Jiosavani Soro
6. Tevita Daugunu
7. Jerry Tuwai
8. Filipo Bukayaro
9. Waisea Nacuqu
10. Kaminieli Rasaku
11. Filipe Sauturaga
12. Iowane Teba
13. Manueli Maisamoa
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|FRIDAY
|21 January
|M1
|10:22PM
|Kenya
|-
|Canada
|Pool D
|M2
|10:44PM
|France
|-
|Wales
|Pool D
|M3
|11:06PM
|Ireland
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M4
|11:28PM
|Australia
|-
|New Zealand
|Pool B
|M5
|11:50PM
|Engalnd
|-
|Fiji
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|22 January
|M6
|12:12AM
|South Africa
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|M7
|12:34AM
|USA
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M8
|12:56AM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool C
|M9
|03:06AM
|Kenya
|-
|Wales
|Pool D
|M10
|03:28AM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool D
|M11
|03:50AM
|Ireland
|-
|New Zealand
|Pool B
|M12
|04:12AM
|Australia
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M13
|04:34AM
|England
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|M14
|4:56AM
|South Africa
|-
|Fiji
|Pool A
|M15
|06:05AM
|USA
|-
|Samoa
|Pool C
|M16
|7:03AM
|Argentina
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M17
|10:27PM
|Canada
|-
|Wales
|Pool D
|M18
|10:49PM
|France
|-
|Kenya
|Pool D
|M19
|11:11PM
|Japan
|-
|New Zealand
|Pool B
|M20
|11:33PM
|Australia
|-
|Ireland
|Pool B
|M21
|11:55PM
|Fiji
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|23 January
|M22
|12:17AM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool A
|M23
|12:39AM
|Spain
|-
|Samoa
|Pool C
|M24
|01:01AM
|Argentina
|-
|USA
|Pool C
|M25
|4:20AM
|3rd Pool A
|-
|4th Pool D
|9th Place Quarter-Final
|M26
|4:42AM
|3rd Pool C
|-
|4th Pool B
|9th Place Quarter-Final
|M27
|5:04AM
|3rd Pool D
|-
|4th Pool A
|9th Place Quarter-Final
|M28
|5:26AM
|3rd Pool B
|-
|4th Pool C
|9th Place Quarter-Final
|M29
|6:07APM
|1st Pool A
|-
|2nd Pool D
|Cup Quarter-final 1
|M30
|6:06PM
|1st Pool C
|-
|2nd Pool B
|Cup Quarter-final 2
|M31
|5:44PM
|1st Pool D
|-
|2nd Pool A
|Cup Quarter-final 3
|M32
|5:44PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|2nd Pool C
|Cup Quarter-final 4
|M33
|10:57PM
|Loser 25
|-
|Loser 26
|13th Place Semi-Final
|M34
|11:19PM
|Loser 27
|-
|Loser 28
|13th Place Semi-Final
|M35
|11:41PM
|Winner 25
|-
|Winner 26
|9th Place Semi-Final
|Monday
|24 January
|M36
|12:03AM
|Winner 27
|-
|Winner 28
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M37
|12:25AM
|Loser 29
|-
|Loser 30
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M38
|12:47PM
|Loser 31
|-
|Loser 32
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M39
|1:09AM
|Winner 29
|-
|Winner 30
|Cup Semi-Final
|M40
|1:31AM
|Winner 31
|-
|Winner 32
|Cup Semi-Final
|M41
|3:07AM
|Winner 33
|-
|Winner 34
|13th Place Play-Off
|M42
|3:29AM
|Winner 35
|-
|Winner 36
|9th Place Play-Off
|M43
|3:51AM
|Winner 37
|-
|Winner 38
|5th Place Play-Off
|M44
|4:59AM
|Loser 39
|-
|Loser 40
|3rd Place Play-Off
|M45
|5:56AM
|Winner 40
|-
|Winner 39
|Cup Final
|POOL A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|P
|RSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIJ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SCO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|POOL B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|P
|AUS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IRE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JAP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NZL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|POOL C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|P
|ARG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ESP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SAM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|POOL D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|P
|FRA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KEN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CAN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0