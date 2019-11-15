Two national 7s teams for Uluinakau 7s

The Kombat Uluinakau 7s next week will feature two teams comprised entirely of the National Men’s sevens players.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava has confirmed, National 7’s coach Gareth Baber is in charge of both teams

Yamaivava says having two national seven’s teams feature in a local sevens competition is a milestone achievement for the Uluinakau 7s.

“This year and it is a milestone for the tournament that our national Fiji 7s team will be fielding two teams that have been preparing for the past few weeks. I believe they will want to test their match fitness and also their combination.”

Apart from the National squad, fans expect new teams from as far as Yasawa to feature on Friday.

32 men, eight women, six fellow Fijians, and 16 youth teams will compete in the two-day tournament.

The Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament kicks off on Friday.