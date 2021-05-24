Home

Two Kenya 7s players added to Dream Team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 23, 2021 5:45 am

After a flawless performance at the Vancouver 7s last weekend, two Kenyans, Alvin Otieno, and Jeff Oluoch have been included in the tournament’s Dream Team.

Shujaa’s duo was part of the squad that finished second in the two-day tournament at BC Place.

Otieno dominated the entire tournament, scoring a total of seven tries just three tries short of the South African, Angelo Davids who scored ten tries.

Oluoch was among the top three Kenyans to make the most runs.

South Africa dominated the dream team with four of their players being included.

The list included Ronald Brown, Davids, and Dewald Human.

Meanwhile, USA’s playmaker and captain Kevon Williams has also made the cut.

The Edmonton 7s continues this weekend, with USA and Canada kicking off the women’s Fast Four competition on Sunday at 3am.

