Sevens

Two Fijiana teams for ‘Super Series’

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:16 pm

The Fijiana 7s teams will feature in the Fiji Rugby Union Super Series in three weeks time.

The FRU ‘Super Series’ will have 16 men’s and six women’s teams in the country vying for the top spot.

Due to the pandemic, the remainder of the 2019/2020 World Series tournaments have been canceled, therefore FRU has come up with this initiative to help keep the national squad members engaged in rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Saiasi Fuli says they’ve started preparations for the Super Series scheduled for the end of next month.

“It is a very healthy and very good initiative from FRU to introduce the 7s series locally. Top 16 teams for men’s and we will start off with six women’s team. For next year we will try to split our teams into two to three teams and be involved in that local series.”

The first tournament will be on the 22nd and 23rd of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

