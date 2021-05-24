Tuwai's stormy ride ends with shining gold

Many don’t realize our players who won gold at the Olympic Games last night in Tokyo, Japan went through a lot for the past year.

One of them is our captain Jerry Tuwai, but he persevered and endured the challenges, thanks to the right advice by those close to him especially his family.

During a cyclone earlier this year, the house that Tuwai grew up in at the roundabout in Newtown, Nasinu was destroyed.

Article continues after advertisement

His parents advised the humble leader to move on with his life because he has a family of his own.

However, Tuwai told his parents that they’ll look for a new home because he saw his mom and dad were separated.

His mom Seruwaia Vualiku recalls the day Tuwai came to tell them to move in with his family at Nadawa, Nasinu.

Vualiku says it didn’t feel right because he has a family of his own, but she adds what Fiji’s most successful 7s player told them really touched their hearts.

“His dad told him, Jerry you have a family now and you need to look after them, leave us because your siblings are here but he said, wherever I go, I will take you with me. He has reached a stage where people now look up to him, Jerry is still the same, from his childhood days up until now, he hasn’t changed.”

Now, Jerry, his family and his parents have found a new home and Vualiku says Tuwai is more than a national hero.

Tuwai reached a stage that he nearly gave up after spending months away from his family but his parents and wife reminded him of why he had to hang on.

“Our kids mean a lot to us and the same goes for Jerry because normally he would be away for weeks but not months, however, my daughter-in-law and I told him to hang in there”

The 32-year-old’s dad, Poasa Vunisa says last night they were watching in tears after the final whistle.

He says it was tears of joy because they’re thankful for what Jerry Tuwai and the team has done for our country.