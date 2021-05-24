Tuwai’s return a boost

The return of Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai at the Singapore 7s will boost the national team campaign heading into competition this weekend.

With that, Head Coach Ben Gollings is also eager to test out some of the young guns like Filipo Bukayaro, who is said to be Tuwai’s understudy after showcasing his talent during the local 7s tournament.

This will also be the Englishman’s first outing on the international stage as the national 7s coach.

After missing the last two legs of the HSBC 7s Series, Gollings will be looking start off his campaign with a bang.

“He’s a massive asset for us, but definitely there is some game time with him and Filipo. And we are excited to see Filipo get a run, he is growing from strength to strength in the competition back in Fiji, so hopefully he takes this opportunity with open arms, and performs the kind of level he can perform in.”

Fiji will play its first game tomorrow against Ireland 2.22pm, before taking on France at 5.06pm and then Japan at 8.22pm.