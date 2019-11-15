Home

Tuwai’s Barbarians shine in Savusavu 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2020 1:08 pm
[Source: Gaunavou Rugby Club]

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai continues to entertain the crowd at Ganilau Park in the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians side recorded another win this morning.

Also part of the side is Pio Tuwai who vowed the crowd with his trademark no-look passes.

Article continues after advertisement

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo and Fiji 7s squad members Kaminieli Rasaku and Kitione Salawa are also in the team.

The FDS Barbarians have won all their three pool games so far beating Black Sand 19-0, they proved too strong for Black Heron 22-0 before a hard-fought 12-5 win against Wadigi Salvo.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber is in Savusavu monitoring the performances of current national reps and he is also out looking for new talents.

Meanwhile, the Under 21 quarterfinals will be held later this afternoon.

Day Two Fiji Bitter Rugby 7s Highlights #fijibittersavusavu7s #SupportingGrassroots

Posted by Fiji Bitter Gaunavou Rugby Club on Thursday, October 22, 2020

 

