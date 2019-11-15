Tuwai’s Barbarians shine in Savusavu 7s

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai continues to entertain the crowd at Ganilau Park in the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians side recorded another win this morning.

Also part of the side is Pio Tuwai who vowed the crowd with his trademark no-look passes.

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo and Fiji 7s squad members Kaminieli Rasaku and Kitione Salawa are also in the team.

The FDS Barbarians have won all their three pool games so far beating Black Sand 19-0, they proved too strong for Black Heron 22-0 before a hard-fought 12-5 win against Wadigi Salvo.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber is in Savusavu monitoring the performances of current national reps and he is also out looking for new talents.

Meanwhile, the Under 21 quarterfinals will be held later this afternoon.