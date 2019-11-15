Tuwai’s Barbarians beat defending champions

Day 2 of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s has started with the star-studded FDS Barbarians beating home team First Light Taveuni in its first game.

The Jerry Tuwai captained side defeated defending champions 19 -14 in the first match this morning.

The side also boasts the services of Flying Fijians winger and national 7s squad members Jiuta Wainiqolo, Taniela Sadrugu and former 7s rep Pio Tuwai.

Their next game will be against Navonu Brothers at 11am.

In other games this morning, Raiwasa Taveuni defeated Veilomani Combo 7-0.

Vuna Green defeated Welagi Reds 10 -5. St Peter Navakawau 2 went down to Laucala Blues 10-5.

The Fiji Bitter Wailevu side won against Delaiucumua 12- 0.

Gaua Kacau knights defeated Raiwasa Taveuni 19 – 14 while Hydro Taveuni Lavena Redz won against Qeleni Blues 12-0.

Naselesele defeated Korovatu Rugby 17- 0 and First Light thrashed Uprising 19 -0.

The Under 20 competition as well as the Netball and volleyball games have all started this morning.