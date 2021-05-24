Home

Sevens

Tuwai wary of Argentina

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 7:04 am
Jerry Tuwai [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai believes they have to step up today against Argentina in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Tuwai made the comments after he led the national side to a 19-nil win over Australia in the quarterfinal last night.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist says Argentina is a physical side and they have beaten Fiji in the past.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds after their impressive win against South Africa, Argentina will be fired up today.

Fiji takes on Argentina in the second semifinal at 2:30pm while New Zealand play Great Britain in the first semifinal at 2pm.

