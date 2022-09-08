Tuwai, Vakurunabili, Mocenacagi balances Fiji 7s

Jerry Tuwai (from left), Josua Vakurunabili, Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Experience adds value to a team and this is what players like Jerry Tuwai, Josua Vakurunabili, and Sevuloni Mocenacagi bring to the Fiji 7s team ahead of the World Cup this weekend.

Head coach Ben Gollings says their experience coupled with the knowledge of 2005 World Cup winner, Viliame Satala blends well with the excitement of the younger players.

He says players like Tuwai adds balance to the team.

“Players respond around him, the way his able to manage the game on the field. I guess in Jerry’s mindset when you get to that period in your career, you take every tournament almost like it’s your last, not that it has to be your last.”

Gollings adds similarly Vakurunabili and 2018 World Cup squad member Mocenacagi brings the same momentum.

Fiji faces the winner between Wales and Korea on Saturday at 4.05 am.

The World Cup 7s will be held at Cape Town in South Africa.