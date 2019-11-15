Tuwai to feature at Marist 7s after seven years

Fiji 7s halfback and Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai will be leading the Barbarians Rugby side in this week’s 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The team was earlier known as Mizuno Babas but that is no longer the case.

Tuwai says he will be playing in the Marist 7s after seven years and will team up with some former national reps and current Fiji 7s squad members.

The 31-year-old says it’s great to finally play at the same tournament which launched his incredible career.

“When the Marist 7s was launched last month and there’s a lot of teams playing and I was thinking there’s a lot of boys out there that does not have a team to showcase their God given talent to give them an opportunity that’s when this Barbarians brothers was born”.

Current Fiji 7s squad members, Anasa Qaranivalu, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jiuta Wainiqolo along with former national reps Pio Tuwai and Vatemo Ravouvou will feature for the Barbarians.

Also included in the side is 20 year old impressive Suva flanker, Taniela Sadrugu.

The Barbarians will train together for the first time on Wednesday and they are pooled with defending champions Police Blue, Yamacia and Naviavia Gladiators.

The Marist 7s kicks off on Thursday with the Under-20 competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.