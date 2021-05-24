Tuwai talks about sacrifices that led to gold win

Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai has revealed that he nearly ran away from camp one day.

The players and coach Gareth Baber have been away from their families for months before striking gold for the second time at the Olympics.

Tuwai who created history last night by becoming the first player in the world to win back to back rugby 7s Olympic Games gold says at one stage, he really missed his family.

The 32-year-old says he has three kids and he wanted to break camp one day to see his children.

“I have three kids so it was really hard for me, we have our ups and downs in camp, coach knows, it’s a long story and I nearly jumped camp because how I miss them because we are really close but that’s why he’s the coach, he dragged me inside the camp and he bind us together so we can continue the journey to Tokyo”.

He adds the win last night was special in many ways compared to 2016.

Tuwai says first they were away from their families and secondly they’ve won amidst a pandemic.

The Fiji 7s side will leave Tokyo for Fiji today while Coach Baber will head to the UK to see his family.