Tuwai talks about sacrifices that led to gold win
July 29, 2021 8:58 am
Jerry Tuwai [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]
Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai has revealed that he nearly ran away from camp one day.
The players and coach Gareth Baber have been away from their families for months before striking gold for the second time at the Olympics.
Tuwai who created history last night by becoming the first player in the world to win back to back rugby 7s Olympic Games gold says at one stage, he really missed his family.
Just @teamfiji‘s second-ever @Olympics medal 🥇
Jerry Tuwai’s reaction has hit us right in the feels 🥲#HowWeSevens | #Rugby | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Ts0AK57gtX
— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 28, 2021
The 32-year-old says he has three kids and he wanted to break camp one day to see his children.
“I have three kids so it was really hard for me, we have our ups and downs in camp, coach knows, it’s a long story and I nearly jumped camp because how I miss them because we are really close but that’s why he’s the coach, he dragged me inside the camp and he bind us together so we can continue the journey to Tokyo”.
Back Tu Back
Jerry Tuwai is the King of @Olympics sevens 👑 #HowWeSevens | #Rugby | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/5pcLWxP5YW
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) July 28, 2021
He adds the win last night was special in many ways compared to 2016.
Tuwai says first they were away from their families and secondly they’ve won amidst a pandemic.
🥇Gold Medal Clicks.
Wananavu Viti 🇫🇯 #HowWeSevens #TokyoOlympics #TosoViti #Olympics #rugby pic.twitter.com/xuwLU4tB0A
— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 28, 2021
The Fiji 7s side will leave Tokyo for Fiji today while Coach Baber will head to the UK to see his family.
Shout-Out to our Skipper Jerry Tuwai.
His kids Lani and Jone who have not seen their TA for nearly four months have a simple message for him, as Jerry leads our national team to the gold medal final at 9pm.
Thank you Lani and Jone. #TokyoOlympics #HowWeSevens #TosoViti pic.twitter.com/LDLs3mvNxS
— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 28, 2021