Tuwai receives lease title

Dual Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai has received his lease title from the government today.

The lease title worth $141,700 was handed to Tuwai by the President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the State House.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who is also the Fiji Rugby Union President was present with FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor, FRU Chair Conway Begg, and the First Lady Salote Konrote.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

After Fiji won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Bainimarama announced that government would purchase land and help build a house for Tuwai.

Tuwai has been recognized for his achievements as he is the only player to have won two Olympic gold medals, won the Hong Kong 7s titles for five years in a row, and also the World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade.



[Photo: Supplied]

The government purchased a residential lot at the lucrative Tacirua East Subdivision valued at $141,700 for Tuwai, and $33,300 for the construction of a home.

This is only part of a one million dollar package for the entire 7s and Fijiana teams.



[Photo: Supplied]

Each Olympic 7s player will receive $33,000 for their gold medal win while our Fijiana will get $11,000 each after claiming bronze at the Tokyo Games.



[Photo: Supplied]