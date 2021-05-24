Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Tuwai receives lease title

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 4:16 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Dual Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai has received his lease title from the government today.

The lease title worth $141,700 was handed to Tuwai by the President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the State House.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who is also the Fiji Rugby Union President was present with FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor, FRU Chair Conway Begg, and the First Lady Salote Konrote.

Article continues after advertisement


[Photo: Supplied]

After Fiji won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Bainimarama announced that government would purchase land and help build a house for Tuwai.

Tuwai has been recognized for his achievements as he is the only player to have won two Olympic gold medals, won the Hong Kong 7s titles for five years in a row, and also the World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade.


[Photo: Supplied]

The government purchased a residential lot at the lucrative Tacirua East Subdivision valued at $141,700 for Tuwai, and $33,300 for the construction of a home.

This is only part of a one million dollar package for the entire 7s and Fijiana teams.


[Photo: Supplied]

Each Olympic 7s player will receive $33,000 for their gold medal win while our Fijiana will get $11,000 each after claiming bronze at the Tokyo Games.


[Photo: Supplied]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.