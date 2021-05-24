Home

Sevens

 Tuwai, Ravouvou guides team to quarterfinal

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 6:28 pm

The experience of Jerry Tuwai and Vatemo Ravouvou made the difference for Heart International Barbarians in their last pool against Tabadamu at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg one in Sigatoka.

Ravouvou dictated play well while Tuwai scored a double for the side as they defeated Tabadamu 21-12.

A loss for Barbarians would have seen Daveta through to the Cup quarterfinals.

Article continues after advertisement

Daveta beat Barbarians 17-12 and Wadigi Salvo 5-0 but Tuwai’s side went through as they had better points difference.

Semi Kunatani also featured prominently with national reps Kaminieli Rasaku and Manueli Maisamoa for Barbarians.

Despite the win, Tabadamu finished as the pool winner and Barbarians second.

Looking at the results this afternoon, Army 19-12, Dominion 5-17 Wardens, Raiwasa Taveuni 10-5 Fire, Police White 29-5 Nawaka, Police Blue 22-0 Uluinakau, Ratu Filise 17-0 Devo Babas, Wadigi Salvo 0-5 Stallions.

 

