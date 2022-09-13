Tuwai proves critics wrong

Waisea Nacuqu [left] and Jerry Tuwai [right] [Source: Jerry Tuwai/Facebook]

The greatest 7s player on the planet, Jerry Tuwai, believes he proved his critics wrong.

This is after helping the national side win the Rugby World Cup Sevens title in South Africa yesterday.

Tuwai says some even thought his time on the international scene was up.

However, he says he’s glad to have delivered with Coach Ben Gollings and the rest of the players.

‘Some say he’s an old man, some say that I’m too old to play but I’m really thankful to the coach and assistant coach and the management believe in what I can do with my brothers’.

The 33 year old is the most successful 7s player, winning two Olympic gold medals, World 7s Series, only player to win five successive Hong Kong titles, Player of the Decade and now the World Cup.

“The Legend” Jerry Tuwai describes his moment while holding the World Rugby Sevens World Cup. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/IlHhChjmox — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) September 12, 2022

Head coach Ben Gollings who couldn’t save England in 2005 when they lost to Fiji in extra-time in the semifinal says the win is special for him.

‘I was part of 2005 when I watched them lift the last World Cup and I knew how special it was then and to be able to be a part of it and see the way in which the players play and lifting this trophy is pretty amazing’.

Tuwai and the national side returns home today with our Fijiana team.