Tuwai out, Kunatani and Bolaca returns

Napolioni Bolaca

Dual Olympic Games gold medalist Jerry Tuwai will not be part of the Toulouse and London 7s as Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings named his final 13-member squad.

Tuwai will miss the upcoming tournaments as he was not well.

Semi Kunatani returns to the World Series after five years and is expected to add more firepower and experience in the forward pack which consists of Josua Vakurinabili, Joseva Talacolo, Tevita Daugunu, Elia Canakaivata and Jerry Matana.

Napolioni Bolaca who was released by the Fijian Drua last week has made the cut as well.

Gollings says Bolaca has been working hard with Fijian Drua and he wants to see him play.

The Head Coach has maintained his seasonal and core players from the last leg.

Filipe Sauturaga and hard-hitting back Manueli Maisamoa have been included in the squad after missing the last leg due to injuries.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Squad

1. Josua Vakurinabili

2. Joseva Talacolo

3. Elia Canakaivata

4. Tevita Daugunu {c}

5. Semi Kunatani

6. Jeremaia Matana

7. Pilipo Bukayaro

8. Waisea Nacuqu {v/c}

9. Napolioni Bolaca

10. Kaminieli Rasaku

11. Filipe Sauturaga

12. Manueli Maisamoa

13. Vuiviawa Naduvalo