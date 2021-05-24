Home

Tuwai not playing again today

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 19, 2022 8:40 am

Former Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai will not play again in today’s Fun Flavor FRU Mini International 7s tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Coach Ben Gollings confirms that Tuwai will however play a different role that’s also crucial to the team.

“We spoke to Jerry about this week and because he’s got the assistant coach role as well, player and coach we look to this week for him to have more at that role and work on that role and I think it’s good as well as this is an opportunity for younger players need the game time without Jerry.”

Gollings also says that he is proud of how the new players have performed especially against two world-class teams.

He says they will need to build on their performance yesterday and try and finish on a high today.

The Fiji 7s coach has praised New Zealand and Australia for providing the much-needed competition despite the rainy conditions.

The last day of the tournament kicks off today at 10am.

