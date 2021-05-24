Tuwai not planning to hang his boots

Fiji 7s dual Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai will not hang his rugby boots anytime soon.

Tuwai revealed this after his wedding ceremony at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today.

The Cakaudrove man had earlier stated that he plans to give back to rugby in whatever means possible.

Article continues after advertisement

He says for now he is keen to continue playing for the national side.

“Yes, I’m planning to play again. When they come back from Dubai then I’ll join them again in camp so that’s maybe next week or the week after.”

Establishing an academy and coaching are two things he plans to do in the future.

Tuwai is also urging all Fijians to believe in the new-look team especially the young players.

“I Believe in these boys, they did well last week and we should give all our support to them, we should pray and cheer for them. We know that majority of the boys are new but, I know that they will do us proud this week. To the boys, there is nothing new, wherever we go it’s still rugby, the same sport we play here in Fiji. Play as a team and I think we will win the tournament if we play as a team.”

Fiji will play France in its first pool match today at 5:44pm.

They will face Spain at 9.14pm and then Argentina on Saturday at 1.24am.

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.02 tonight before meeting Great Britain tomorrow at 12:14am and France at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.