Tuwai enjoying new role 

Dual Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai says he really enjoyed his new role as an assistant coach during the Fun Flavour FRU Mini 7s tournament in Lautoka.

Tuwai adds it was something different for him to be at the ground but not playing.

The 32-year old says at times he wanted to get on the field and be part of the action.

“Yeah for me it’s a different feeling and I want to thank Ben Gollings for giving me the chance to stand on the side, it’s different, and sometimes some of the plays I want to get in the ground but I have the coaching role and yeah it’s a different experience.”

The 32-year-old believes the two-day tournament served its purpose as it gave all the teams game time.

Tuwai adds their focus now is on the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Tournament this weekend.

Both Fiji Warriors and Fiji Barbarians will be in action from Friday and Saturday at the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst, and Bidesi grounds.

However, the tournament starts on Thursday with the women’s and Under18-21 competitions.