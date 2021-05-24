Home

Sevens

Tuwai creates history

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 7:15 pm
Jerry Tuwai [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

The Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai will create another piece of history tonight.

He will become the first player in Fiji’s history to win back to back Olympic Games medal as he is the lone survivor from the 2016 team.

When he featured at the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was only his mom, dad and siblings on his mind.

Article continues after advertisement

However, five years later, the Olympic gold medalist will run out at rugby 7s biggest stage with a little more family members cheering for him.

Tuwai has a family of his own and just hours away from the final, Fiji Rugby has released a simple but powerful message from his two kids as they wished their dad well.

Fiji takes on New Zealand in the final at 9 tonight.

