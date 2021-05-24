Home

Sevens

Tuwai believes in Vakurunabili

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 1:07 pm
Josua Vakurunabili [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji 7s Olympian and former captain Jerry Tuwai believes Josua Vakurunabili is a good leader.

Although Tuwai won’t be featuring in the next leg of the series, he has shown his full support to the young team led by Saiasi Fuli.

Tuwai says Vakurunabili has been with the team for four seasons and he is the right man for the job.

Article continues after advertisement

“Josua Vakurunabili is a very good player, I played with him for years now and I know that he’s a very good leader, he talks a lot in camp he can dictate everything in camp and in the ground so that’s a really good choice for him to captain the side in Dubai”.


Jerry Tuwai

He adds we may have a young side but they’re capable of delivering in Dubai.

“These boys have been playing very good in the local tournament for years now, the Raiwasa boys, the Army boys and the police boys and with the training and with the guidance of Saiasi Fuli, and Gareth and these experienced boys I know that they will perform in the coming week”.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada and France for Dubai 7s.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 NOVEMBER
M105:32PMSouth Africa-IrelandPool C
M25:54PMGreat Britain-JapanPool C
M56:16PMUSA-KenyaPool B
M46:38PMArgentina-SpainPool B
M37:00PMAustralia-CanadaPool A
M67:22PMFiji-FrancePool A
M79:24PMSouth Africa-JapanPool C
M89:46PMGreat Britain-IrelandPool C
M910:08PMUSA-SpainPool B
M1010:30PMArgentina-KenyaPool B
M1110:30PMAustralia-FrancePool A
M1210:52PMFiji-CanadaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M1312:08AMIreland-JapanPool C
M1412:40AMGreat Britain-South AfricaPool C
M151:02AMKenya-SpainPool B
M161:24AMArgentina-USAPool B
M172:35AMCanada-FrancePool A
M183:33AMFiji-AustraliaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M196:28PM1st Pool B-Best 3rdCup Quarter-finals
M206:50PM1st Pool C-2nd Pool ACup Quarter-finals
M217:12PM2nd Pool B-2nd Pool CCup Quarter-finals
M227:34PM1st Pool A-2nd Best 3rdCup Quarter-finals
M238:01PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th9th Place Semi-Final
M248:23PM3rd Best 3rd3rd Best 4th9th Place Semi-Final
M259:29PMLoser M19-Loser M205th Place Semi-Final
M269:51PMLoser M21-Loser M225th Place Semi-Final
M2710:18PMWinner M19-Winner M20Cup Semi-Final
M2810:40PMWinner M21-Winner M22Cup Semi-Final
M2911:02PMLoser M23-Loser M2411th Place Play-Off
M3011:24PMWinner M23-Winner M249th Place Play-Off
Sunday28 November
M3112:13AMLoser M25-Loser M267th Place Play-Off
M321:15AMWinner M25-Winner M265th Place Play-Off
M332:29AMLoser M27-Loser M283rd Place Play-Off
M343:26AMWinner M27-Winner M28Cup Final

