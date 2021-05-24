Tuwai believes in Vakurunabili

Fiji 7s Olympian and former captain Jerry Tuwai believes Josua Vakurunabili is a good leader.

Although Tuwai won’t be featuring in the next leg of the series, he has shown his full support to the young team led by Saiasi Fuli.

Tuwai says Vakurunabili has been with the team for four seasons and he is the right man for the job.

“Josua Vakurunabili is a very good player, I played with him for years now and I know that he’s a very good leader, he talks a lot in camp he can dictate everything in camp and in the ground so that’s a really good choice for him to captain the side in Dubai”.



Jerry Tuwai

He adds we may have a young side but they’re capable of delivering in Dubai.

“These boys have been playing very good in the local tournament for years now, the Raiwasa boys, the Army boys and the police boys and with the training and with the guidance of Saiasi Fuli, and Gareth and these experienced boys I know that they will perform in the coming week”.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada and France for Dubai 7s.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.