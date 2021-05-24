Sevens
Tuwai believes in Vakurunabili
November 22, 2021 1:07 pm
Josua Vakurunabili [Source: Fiji Rugby]
Fiji 7s Olympian and former captain Jerry Tuwai believes Josua Vakurunabili is a good leader.
Although Tuwai won’t be featuring in the next leg of the series, he has shown his full support to the young team led by Saiasi Fuli.
Tuwai says Vakurunabili has been with the team for four seasons and he is the right man for the job.
“Josua Vakurunabili is a very good player, I played with him for years now and I know that he’s a very good leader, he talks a lot in camp he can dictate everything in camp and in the ground so that’s a really good choice for him to captain the side in Dubai”.
Jerry Tuwai
He adds we may have a young side but they’re capable of delivering in Dubai.
“These boys have been playing very good in the local tournament for years now, the Raiwasa boys, the Army boys and the police boys and with the training and with the guidance of Saiasi Fuli, and Gareth and these experienced boys I know that they will perform in the coming week”.
🏋️♂️New faces in action. Getting ready for Dubai 7s. #Dubai7s #duavataveilomanirakavi #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/c5eUPtOwwb
— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 16, 2021
Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada and France for Dubai 7s.
The Men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.
The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.
Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.
You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|FRIDAY
|26 NOVEMBER
|M1
|05:32PM
|South Africa
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M2
|5:54PM
|Great Britain
|-
|Japan
|Pool C
|M5
|6:16PM
|USA
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M4
|6:38PM
|Argentina
|-
|Spain
|Pool B
|M3
|7:00PM
|Australia
|-
|Canada
|Pool A
|M6
|7:22PM
|Fiji
|-
|France
|Pool A
|M7
|9:24PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool C
|M8
|9:46PM
|Great Britain
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M9
|10:08PM
|USA
|-
|Spain
|Pool B
|M10
|10:30PM
|Argentina
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M11
|10:30PM
|Australia
|-
|France
|Pool A
|M12
|10:52PM
|Fiji
|-
|Canada
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|27 NOVEMBER
|M13
|12:08AM
|Ireland
|-
|Japan
|Pool C
|M14
|12:40AM
|Great Britain
|-
|South Africa
|Pool C
|M15
|1:02AM
|Kenya
|-
|Spain
|Pool B
|M16
|1:24AM
|Argentina
|-
|USA
|Pool B
|M17
|2:35AM
|Canada
|-
|France
|Pool A
|M18
|3:33AM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|27 NOVEMBER
|M19
|6:28PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|Best 3rd
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M20
|6:50PM
|1st Pool C
|-
|2nd Pool A
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M21
|7:12PM
|2nd Pool B
|-
|2nd Pool C
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M22
|7:34PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M23
|8:01PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M24
|8:23PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|3rd Best 4th
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M25
|9:29PM
|Loser M19
|-
|Loser M20
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M26
|9:51PM
|Loser M21
|-
|Loser M22
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M27
|10:18PM
|Winner M19
|-
|Winner M20
|Cup Semi-Final
|M28
|10:40PM
|Winner M21
|-
|Winner M22
|Cup Semi-Final
|M29
|11:02PM
|Loser M23
|-
|Loser M24
|11th Place Play-Off
|M30
|11:24PM
|Winner M23
|-
|Winner M24
|9th Place Play-Off
|Sunday
|28 November
|M31
|12:13AM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|7th Place Play-Off
|M32
|1:15AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|5th Place Play-Off
|M33
|2:29AM
|Loser M27
|-
|Loser M28
|3rd Place Play-Off
|M34
|3:26AM
|Winner M27
|-
|Winner M28
|Cup Final