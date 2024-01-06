Tuwai addresses 7's dilemma

Jerry Tuwai

Two-time 7s Olympic Games gold medallist Jerry Tuwai says he is out of the national 7s setup because of something he did.

In a heartfelt post on his Facebook page, the former national 7s skipper addressed queries regarding his absence from Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings’ squad since the 2023 – 2024 HSBC World Sevens Series began in Dubai last December.

Tuwai did not disclose in detail the reason for his departure but says a certain “sacrifice” he made cost him his place in the 7s program.

He adds the excuse he was given was for him to prove himself in local tournaments.

The nippy halfback questions why his decade of service to the white jumper, numerous accolades and championships are not enough.

Tuwai says he has never complained or backed down, playing with injuries and pain but never giving up.

He adds he does not like doing a lot of talking but feels he needed to defend his honour.

Meanwhile during an interview with FBC Sports in Sigatoka, Gollings confirms that Tuwai is no longer part of the team.



Ben Gollings

Contrary to speculations of disagreements, Gollings clarifies that Tuwai departed voluntarily.

