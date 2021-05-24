Tuivuaka’s family agrees with new nickname

The man dubbed as “ The Tank”, Asaeli Tuivuaka is another player who will go down in the history books after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

After leaving Year 12, he expressed his interest to join the Namosi Rugby team and he has not looked back since then.

Tuivuaka’s performance in the Tokyo Olympic Games has been outstanding making his family in Naitonitoni Navua extremely proud of him.



Salote Cakuinivalu

His cousin, Salote Cakaunivalu says they cheered as if they were also in Japan.

“We were so excited. His performance was so good, we think he is capable and he did his best”.

The commentators called him the ‘Mike Tyson of rugby’ and his family also agrees.

“Yes, we also feel that he is tough, the way he plays, it suits the name the commentator have given him”

Cakuinivalu says Tuivuaka has gone through several challenges to make it to the National team and represent Fiji in the Tokyo Olympics.

The family is now eagerly awaiting his return.