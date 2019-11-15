Tuivuaka and Ikanikoda return for Fiji 7s

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has named an experienced and powerful 13 for the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand on Monday.

Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side along with Livai Ikanikoda.

Apenisa Cakaubalavu who didn’t have much game time in Dubai and Cape Town is in the final 12 replacing Paula Dranisinukula.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Gareth Baber says Ikanikoda is a great player and has shown a lot of commitment in training plus Tuivuaka has improved his game and has shown he is really up for a spot in this team.

Jerry Tuwai and Meli Derenalagi will share the leadership role in the absence of skipper Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.

In the forwards, Kavekini Tabu who made his debut in Dubai retains his position and will feature in his first Hamilton 7s tournament next weekend, with Baber expecting big shifts from Sevu Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili and Apenisa Cakaubalavu.

Isoa Tabu and Terio Tamani have not been considered for the next two tournaments.

The Hamilton 7s will run from the 25th to the 26th January at the FMG Stadium where the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s are pooled with Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

They meet Samoa in their opening match at 12.47pm next Saturday then face Australia at 6.35pm and battles Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s 13-member touring squad

1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

2. Josua Vakurunabili

3. Asaeli Tuivuaka

4. Kavekini Tabu

5. Apenisa Cakaubalavu

6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi

7. Vilimoni Botitu

8. Waisea Nacuqu

9. Jerry Tuwai

10. Alasio Naduva

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Napolioni Ratu

13. Livai Ikanikoda