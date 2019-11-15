Sevens
Tuivuaka and Ikanikoda return for Fiji 7s
January 17, 2020 4:15 pm
Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side [Source: Fiji Rugby]
Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has named an experienced and powerful 13 for the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand on Monday.
Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side along with Livai Ikanikoda.
Apenisa Cakaubalavu who didn’t have much game time in Dubai and Cape Town is in the final 12 replacing Paula Dranisinukula.
Head Coach Gareth Baber says Ikanikoda is a great player and has shown a lot of commitment in training plus Tuivuaka has improved his game and has shown he is really up for a spot in this team.
Jerry Tuwai and Meli Derenalagi will share the leadership role in the absence of skipper Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.
In the forwards, Kavekini Tabu who made his debut in Dubai retains his position and will feature in his first Hamilton 7s tournament next weekend, with Baber expecting big shifts from Sevu Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili and Apenisa Cakaubalavu.
Isoa Tabu and Terio Tamani have not been considered for the next two tournaments.
The Hamilton 7s will run from the 25th to the 26th January at the FMG Stadium where the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s are pooled with Argentina, Australia and Samoa.
They meet Samoa in their opening match at 12.47pm next Saturday then face Australia at 6.35pm and battles Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.
Fiji Airways Fijian 7s 13-member touring squad
1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi
2. Josua Vakurunabili
3. Asaeli Tuivuaka
4. Kavekini Tabu
5. Apenisa Cakaubalavu
6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi
7. Vilimoni Botitu
8. Waisea Nacuqu
9. Jerry Tuwai
10. Alasio Naduva
11. Aminiasi Tuimaba
12. Napolioni Ratu
13. Livai Ikanikoda
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|25 JANUARY
|M1
|10:57AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M2
|11:19AM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M3
|11:41AM
|Kenya
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M4
|12:03PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M5
|12:25PM
|Argentina
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M6
|12:47PM
|Fiji
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M7
|01:09PM
|Scotland
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M8
|01:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|04:24PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M10
|04:46PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M11
|05:08PM
|Kenya
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M12
|05:30PM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M13
|06:05PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M14
|06:35PM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M15
|07:05PM
|Scotland
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|07:33PM
|New Zealand
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|26 January
|M17
|10:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M18
|10:29AM
|France
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M19
|10:51AM
|England
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M20
|11:13AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M21
|11:35AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M22
|11:57AM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool D
|M23
|12:19PM
|USA
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|12:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|Knockout
|Stages
|M25
|3:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|3:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|04:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Play-off
|M28
|4:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Play-off
|M29
|4:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 4th
|11th Place Play-off
|M30
|5:16PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Play-off
|M31
|5:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Play-off
|M32
|6:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Play-off
|M33
|6:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|Bronze Final
|M34
|7:56AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final