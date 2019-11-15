Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Tuivuaka and Ikanikoda return for Fiji 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 4:15 pm
Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has named an experienced and powerful 13 for the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand on Monday.

Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side along with Livai Ikanikoda.

Apenisa Cakaubalavu who didn’t have much game time in Dubai and Cape Town is in the final 12 replacing Paula Dranisinukula.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Gareth Baber says Ikanikoda is a great player and has shown a lot of commitment in training plus Tuivuaka has improved his game and has shown he is really up for a spot in this team.

Jerry Tuwai and Meli Derenalagi will share the leadership role in the absence of skipper Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.

In the forwards, Kavekini Tabu who made his debut in Dubai retains his position and will feature in his first Hamilton 7s tournament next weekend, with Baber expecting big shifts from Sevu Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili and Apenisa Cakaubalavu.

Isoa Tabu and Terio Tamani have not been considered for the next two tournaments.

The Hamilton 7s will run from the 25th to the 26th January at the FMG Stadium where the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s are pooled with Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

They meet Samoa in their opening match at 12.47pm next Saturday then face Australia at 6.35pm and battles Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s 13-member touring squad

1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

2. Josua Vakurunabili

3. Asaeli Tuivuaka

4. Kavekini Tabu

5. Apenisa Cakaubalavu

6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi

7. Vilimoni Botitu

8. Waisea Nacuqu

9. Jerry Tuwai

10. Alasio Naduva

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Napolioni Ratu

13. Livai Ikanikoda

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.