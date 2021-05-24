Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji’s health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Tuimaba inspired by late grandfather

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 1, 2021 5:19 pm

There is always a story behind every successful person, and for Fiji 7s sensation Aminiasi Tuimaba, his story begins at the village of Yasawa-I-Rara in the Yasawa group.

Hailing from a humble beginning, Tuimaba was raised by his grandparents and was taught to appreciate the little things in life.

He reveals who was behind his rugby journey and how he won gold at the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Raised by a single mom, it was Tuimaba’s grandfather who had been a father figure who taught him the traits of life.

Tuimaba says he was fortunate that despite challenges along the way he was able to build a better life for himself and his family.

“It is very hard to grow up and sacrifice cause just enjoyed what we have in our family. He was always the one who always helped me to have good leadership.”

There were days when he went to school without any lunch, but his grandad always believed in him.

 

“He told me everything he told me the situations and what they were going through. We can’t do anything about it and they do not have any source of income and this is all they have. I feel what he is going through and I know he is going through alot to feed the family.”

After years of hard work, Tuimaba says he was able to fulfill his late grandfather’s dream by winning an Olympic Gold medal.

“I was blessed to be called and be part of Oceania and for me, I didn’t know that I’ll be called.”

Tuimaba is now looking forward to meeting his family back in Yasawa before heading back to his club in France.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.