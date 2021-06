Tuimaba and Botitu available for selection in Oceania 7s

Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu will be available for selection in this weekend’s Oceania 7s in Townsville, Australia.

This has been confirmed by Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber this afternoon.

Tuimaba and Botitu are currently in quarantine in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says the duo are world class players and expects them to deliver.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

He adds all the players will be given time because organizers have allowed it and not limiting the numbers to 12 or 13 as standard practice in the World Series.

📸📸Some amazing shots from Townsville.

Our Fiji AIrways Fijian 7s is ready for the action from Friday. #OceaniaSevens #PacificAusSports #PacificStepUp. @oceaniarugby pic.twitter.com/2552Ib3cJR — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 22, 2021

The Fijiana and the national men’s 7s team will face Australia and New Zealand in the inaugural three-day Oceania Rugby Sevens tournament in Townsville, Australia this weekend.

📸📸Action Shots from Townsville. Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s is on 🔥 and ready for PacificAus Sports Oceania 7s. #OceaniaSevens #PacificAusSports #PacificStepUp @oceaniarugby pic.twitter.com/RhqS4LIu9z — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 22, 2021



[Source: Fiji Rugby]