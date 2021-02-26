Tudravu to meet Taveuni side today, Sevutia out of team

The Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu will meet with the Raiwasa Taveuni team today.

This is after Police White player Watisoni Sevutia assaulted Taveuni player Manueli Maisamoa in their Nawaka 7s quarterfinal match at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on the weekend.

Tudravu says Sevutia will go through the Fiji Police Tribunal process after meeting with the team on Monday.

He says Sevutia is no longer part of the Police 7s team and the four players that received yellow cards in that game will be given warning letters.

The Acting Commissioner adds he has reminded the team that they should always uphold the law.

There’s a lot of things that I’ve received from the report of the manager but I’ve told them for us Police Officers you need to be cool, calm and collected, you know they are playing sports and there’s a lot of abuse that’s been done to them but on top of that they should know they are Police Officers’.

Tudravu says he can’t believe an experienced player like Sevutia would buckle under pressure.

He says he’ll like to personally have an audience with the Taveuni side.

I’ll be meeting them personally to reassure them the incident it’s uncalled for I think it’s a spur of a moment, this Constable I’m surprised because he’s a matured Constable’.

The Police White side will not feature in the third leg of the FRU Super Series in Savusavu next week.