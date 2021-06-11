Home

Sevens

Tubailagi out to create history

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 14, 2021 1:33 pm

Former Saint Joseph Secondary School sprinter Louisa Tubailagi is on her way to becoming the first Fijian-born Black Fern.

The 19-year-old who excelled in athletics in Fiji, didn’t imagine herself playing alongside some of the best women’s 7s players in the world.

The Serua youngster is making headlines in New Zealand:

After relocating to New Zealand, Tubailagi says athletics became secondary for her.

“It was just learning new skills because I was just conditioning into rugby, you not only learn catching the ball, like stepping and all that. Drawing the defenders and different kind of skills.”

She was elected to play in the Re-Ignite Black Fern 7s and relished the opportunity to be on the same team with former World 7s player of the year Portia Woodman.

Like many players, being selected in final squad is never easy.

Tubailagi says she is putting in the hard yards to be selected.

“Fiji will always be home for me but my current goal is to join the black fern 7s team and that is what I am working towards right now.”

Tubailagi says she is going to stick with rugby and see where it takes her in the near future.

